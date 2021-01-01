HP ENVY 17 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
48
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
32
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
87
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1325
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +10%
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4291
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +54%
6590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1335
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +10%
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5043
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +111%
10632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
