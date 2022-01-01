You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 55 against 49.9 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1440 grams less (around 3.18 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (100.1 vs 160.1 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm

15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 120° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1285:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 95% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 69% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 17 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ENVY 17 +9% 2.822 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83.6 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

