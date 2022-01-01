Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

49 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
VS
78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
HP ENVY 17
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70 against 55 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (107.1 vs 160.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 46.6 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1285:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 95% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 17
300 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
4312
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +176%
11899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
5043
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +127%
11431

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.6 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
