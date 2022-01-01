You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU GeForce MX450 - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 100 against 55 watt-hours

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.4 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm

15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~84.3% Side bezels 8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 120° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level 46.6 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3072 x 1920 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1285:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 95% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69% 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 68% 99.4% Response time 35 ms 43 ms Max. brightness ENVY 17 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP - 50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1000 MHz GPU boost clock - 1250 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ENVY 17 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +13% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83.6 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.