Review
Performance
System and application performance
61
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
48
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 100 against 55 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (136.7 vs 160.1 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|120°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1285:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1335
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5043
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +159%
13076
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
