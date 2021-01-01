Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Display 2560 x 1440
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (160.1 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~74.1%
Side bezels 8 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 896 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +481%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

