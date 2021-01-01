Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

54 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
VS
80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 214-292% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +389%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY 17 vs Dell XPS 17 9700
2. HP ENVY 17 vs HP Spectre x360 15
3. HP ENVY 17 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs MSI GS76 Stealth
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) vs MSI GE76 Raider

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) and HP ENVY 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский