Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~76.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17
1325
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +11%
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
4291
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +54%
6587
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17
1335
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +10%
1473
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
5043
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +109%
10544

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A17 FA706 +325%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

