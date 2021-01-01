Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

HP ENVY 17
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
HP ENVY 17
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 55 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~76.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness
ENVY 17 +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
1848
TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +101%
3721

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +53%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

