Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 55 against 48 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|269 mm (10.59 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|590 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 +5%
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4135
5632
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1848
TUF Gaming F17 (2021) +101%
3721
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
