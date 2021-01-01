Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

56 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
VS
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (160.1 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 86 against 55 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~70%
Side bezels 8 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 17
300 nits
Alienware m17 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17
1267
Alienware m17 R4 +1%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
4184
Alienware m17 R4 +85%
7735
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
2000
Alienware m17 R4 +82%
3632

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY 17 and XPS 17 9700
2. ENVY 17 and XPS 15 9500
3. ENVY 17 and Spectre x360 15
4. ENVY 17 and Inspiron 17 7706
5. ENVY 17 and ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
6. Alienware m17 R4 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Alienware m17 R4 and XPS 17 9700
8. Alienware m17 R4 and Alienware m15 R4
9. Alienware m17 R4 and Blade Pro 17 (2021)
10. Alienware m17 R4 and Alienware m17 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and HP ENVY 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский