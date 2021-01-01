HP ENVY 17 vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
HP ENVY 17
Dell Alienware m17 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
56
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (160.1 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 86 against 55 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~70%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|8.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1300 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Alienware m17 R4 +1%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
Alienware m17 R4 +85%
7735
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 +8%
510
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Alienware m17 R4 +82%
3632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
