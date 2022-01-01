HP ENVY 17 vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
32
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (160.1 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 87 against 55 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|120°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1285:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|14
|Threads
|8
|20
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
Alienware x17 R2 +39%
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4312
Alienware x17 R2 +185%
12271
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1335
Alienware x17 R2 +39%
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5043
Alienware x17 R2 +265%
18404
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
