Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.6 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm

15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79% Side bezels 8 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 120° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 46.6 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1285:1 600:1 sRGB color space 95% 97% Adobe RGB profile 69% 62.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 68% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 17 +11% 300 nits Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) 270 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 53 Wh 68 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance ENVY 17 +11% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.6 dB 81.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

