HP ENVY 17 vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.6 vs 160.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
|356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|120°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|46.6 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1285:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|62.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|294 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4379
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5043
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83.6 dB
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
