HP ENVY 17 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
56
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 68 against 55 watt-hours
- 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
