HP ENVY 17 vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706

56 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Dell Inspiron 17 7706 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 68 against 55 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
Inspiron 17 7706

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ENVY 17
300 nits
Inspiron 17 7706
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

