Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs Dell XPS 17 9700

56 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 97 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 375 mm (14.76 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 20 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~90.1%
Side bezels 8 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 17
300 nits
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 447 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Loudness - 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 +14%
1267
XPS 17 9700
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 +7%
4184
XPS 17 9700
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 +13%
510
XPS 17 9700
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
2000
XPS 17 9700 +6%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY 17 or XPS 15 9500
2. ENVY 17 or Spectre x360 15
3. ENVY 17 or Inspiron 17 7706
4. ENVY 17 or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
5. XPS 17 9700 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. XPS 17 9700 or XPS 15 9500
7. XPS 17 9700 or Blade Pro 17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9700 and HP ENVY 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский