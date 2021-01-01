HP ENVY 17 vs Dell XPS 17 9700
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
98
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
66
NanoReview Score
56
65
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 97 against 55 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.1 vs 160.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 +14%
1267
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17 +7%
4184
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 +13%
510
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
XPS 17 9700 +6%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
