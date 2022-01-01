Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

49 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
VS
66 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
HP ENVY 17
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 97 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144 vs 160.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~90.3%
Side bezels 8 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1285:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 95% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY 17
300 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17
1298
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +37%
1773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
4312
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +151%
10835
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17
1335
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +33%
1777
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
5043
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +200%
15125

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +118%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 83.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs HP ENVY 17
2. HP Spectre x360 15 vs HP ENVY 17
3. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs HP ENVY 17
4. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Gen 6 (16" AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and HP ENVY 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский