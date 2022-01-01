You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce MX450 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 97 against 55 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm

15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~90.3% Side bezels 8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 120° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1285:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 95% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY 17 300 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 60 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ENVY 17 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +118% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 83.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.