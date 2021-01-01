Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 99 against 55 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen)

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 270 mm (10.63 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 21.5 mm (0.85 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.2%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 59 dB

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1479:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 86.8%
Max. brightness
ENVY 17
300 nits
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +67%
500 nits

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) +410%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 88 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

