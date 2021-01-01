HP ENVY 17 vs Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (160.1 vs 173.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 271-369% higher FPS
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 99 against 55 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|405 mm (15.94 inches)
|Height
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|276 mm (10.87 inches)
|Thickness
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|26 mm (1.02 inches)
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|1118 cm2 (173.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~73.8%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|11 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|61 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1192:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72.3%
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|735 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1270
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4135
9445
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
522
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1848
5073
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1365 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|16.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC897
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
