Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

54 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
VS
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 11980HK
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (160.1 vs 179.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 370-505% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 99 against 55 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
Width 399 mm (15.71 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 293 mm (11.54 inches)
Thickness 19.3 mm (0.76 inches) 38 mm (1.5 inches)
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~71.1%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 165 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) +673%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.1
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs HP ENVY 17
2. Dell Inspiron 17 7706 vs HP ENVY 17
3. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
4. ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
5. Dell G7 17 7700 vs Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
6. Gigabyte Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) vs 17X (Intel 11th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and HP ENVY 17 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский