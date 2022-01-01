Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY 17 or ENVY 15 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY 17 vs ENVY 15 (2021)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY 17 and ENVY 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 83 against 55 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.3 vs 160.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY 17
vs
ENVY 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs) 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
Dimensions 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches		 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.2%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 120° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.6 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1285:1 -
sRGB color space 95% -
Adobe RGB profile 69% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
ENVY 17
300 nits
ENVY 15 (2021) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17
1336
ENVY 15 (2021) +10%
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
4379
ENVY 15 (2021) +77%
7754
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17
1335
ENVY 15 (2021) +10%
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 17
5043
ENVY 15 (2021) +137%
11967

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ENVY 17
2.822 TFLOPS
ENVY 15 (2021) +127%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 -
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

