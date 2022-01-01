HP ENVY 17 vs ENVY 15 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
32
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 83 against 55 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.3 vs 160.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|Dimensions
|399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
|357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.8%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|120°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1285:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|95%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|69%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1336
ENVY 15 (2021) +10%
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4379
ENVY 15 (2021) +77%
7754
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1335
ENVY 15 (2021) +10%
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5043
ENVY 15 (2021) +137%
11967
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|-
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
