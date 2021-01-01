Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Aspire 3 (A315-58) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 51 against 36 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.4 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233%
1000 nits
Aspire 3 (A315-58)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-58)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2. XPS 13 9310 and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
3. Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
4. Swift 3 (SF313-53) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Aspire 3 (A315-58)
6. 15 (2021) and Aspire 3 (A315-58)
7. VivoBook 15 M513 and Aspire 3 (A315-58)
8. Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Aspire 3 (A315-58)
9. IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) and Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский