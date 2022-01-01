You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Backlit keyboard

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (92.4 vs 103.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm

11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~76.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Gold Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1252:1 sRGB color space - 98% Adobe RGB profile - 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7% Response time - 44 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233% 1000 nits Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 768 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2021) +101% 1.69 TFLOPS Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.