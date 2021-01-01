Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Swift 1 (SF114-34) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
41 out of 100
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Around 8.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 332-453% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 952:1
sRGB color space - 61.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 42.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233%
1000 nits
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units 768 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +604%
1.69 TFLOPS
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 73.8 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305
2. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
3. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
5. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
6. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
7. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
8. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский