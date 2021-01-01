HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
From $699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 440 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (92.4 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
|Thickness
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1494:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|70.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +12%
1473
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +27%
2530
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
