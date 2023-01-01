Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

55 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.4 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 53% sharper screen – 254 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 97% -
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 274 / 272 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 4 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +141%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
2. ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
3. ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. ENVY x360 13 (2021) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Surface Pro 9
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
7. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
8. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Surface Laptop 5 13.5
9. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
10. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский