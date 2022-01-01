Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or MacBook Pro 15 (2018) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

52 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 83 against 51 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 221 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1333:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 3
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2. Pavilion Aero 13 vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
3. Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
4. Surface Pro 7 vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. EliteBook x360 1030 G8 vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
7. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
8. XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
9. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский