Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.4 vs 131.3 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 43 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 97% -
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +300%
1000 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
