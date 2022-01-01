HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.4 vs 131.3 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +23%
1389
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4305
VivoBook 15 M513 +17%
5054
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +24%
1456
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5913
VivoBook 15 M513 +20%
7091
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1