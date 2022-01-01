You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.4 vs 131.3 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Gold Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 97% - Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2021) +300% 1000 nits VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2021) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.