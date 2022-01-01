Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Vivobook Go 14 Flip – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
31 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Around 8.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 332-453% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51 against 39 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.4 vs 107.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~77.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold White
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +355%
1000 nits
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 768 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +604%
1.69 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
