Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

52 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (92.4 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +150%
1000 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
1.69 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +67%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2. HP ENVY 13 and x360 13 (2021)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and ZenBook 14 UM425
9. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and ZenBook 14 UM425
10. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский