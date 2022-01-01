You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (92.4 vs 103.8 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.6 mm Colors Black, Gold Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2021) +150% 1000 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2021) 1.69 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +67% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.