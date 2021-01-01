Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.4 vs 126.9 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
3. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
5. MSI Alpha 15 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский