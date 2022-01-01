Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

54 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 122% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 450 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (92.4 vs 99.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
3. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
5. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский