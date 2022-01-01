You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 550 nits Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

54% sharper screen – 255 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.1 mm Colors Black, Gold White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 16800:1 sRGB color space 97% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2021) +82% 1000 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 222 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon 660M TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2021) +93% 2.822 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.