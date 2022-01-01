HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 550 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 54% sharper screen – 255 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Blue, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|16800:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|97.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:05 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|222 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1389
1397
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4305
7218
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5913
9379
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|76.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|12.9 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
