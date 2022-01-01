Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

54 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 550 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 54% sharper screen – 255 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 16800:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 222 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1900 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +93%
2.822 TFLOPS
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
