Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 305.19 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

