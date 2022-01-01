HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5415
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|684 cm2 (106 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +34%
1370
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +19%
4300
3607
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +32%
1444
1098
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +27%
5864
4634
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
