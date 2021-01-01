Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400

59 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (92.4 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 25% sharper screen – 208 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 3000 RPM

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233%
1000 nits
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

