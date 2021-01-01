HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7400
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (92.4 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 25% sharper screen – 208 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
|Thickness
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|3000 RPM
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +23%
1516
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +23%
5030
4074
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +10%
543
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +19%
2149
1813
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1