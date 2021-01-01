Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.4 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 0 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 14 (2021) or ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ENVY x360 13 (2021)
3. Swift 3 (SF314-59) or ENVY x360 13 (2021)
4. XPS 17 9700 or Inspiron 15 5510
5. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or Inspiron 15 5510
6. G5 15 5500 or Inspiron 15 5510
7. VivoBook 15 M513 or Inspiron 15 5510
8. Inspiron 15 5502 or Inspiron 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский