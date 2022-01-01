You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.4 vs 129.6 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.3% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gold Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2021) +355% 1000 nits Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2021) 1.69 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +89% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.