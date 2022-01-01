You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 51 Wh - 64 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (92.4 vs 139.3 square inches)

17% sharper screen – 166 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 64 against 51 watt-hours

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches 356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Gold Silver, Green Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39.67 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 891:1 sRGB color space 97% 95.9% Adobe RGB profile - 69.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 67% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233% 1000 nits Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 64 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2021) +4% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 39.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.