HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (92.4 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|429 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1389
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +19%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4305
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +142%
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +16%
1690
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5913
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +125%
13317
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|83.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
- The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
