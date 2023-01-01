Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (92.4 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~89%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 429 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +78%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
    - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
2. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs HP ENVY 13
3. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell Precision 5570
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
7. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
10. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский