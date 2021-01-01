Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or 250 G8 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs 250 G8

61 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
HP 250 G8
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
HP 250 G8
From $759
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and 250 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.4 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
250 G8

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
sRGB color space - 53%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +300%
1000 nits
250 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +18%
1501
250 G8
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +18%
4939
250 G8
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +27%
2530
250 G8
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

