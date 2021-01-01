Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Elite x2 G8 – what's better?

Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51 against 47 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
Elite x2 G8

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +150%
1000 nits
Elite x2 G8
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

