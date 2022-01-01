Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or EliteBook 1040 G9 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs EliteBook 1040 G9

54 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
HP EliteBook 1040 G9
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
HP EliteBook 1040 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and EliteBook 1040 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (92.4 vs 109.9 square inches)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 1040 G9
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
EliteBook 1040 G9

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches		 315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm
12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 709 cm2 (109.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 97% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
EliteBook 1040 G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
5. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
6. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ENVY 13
7. ENVY x360 13 (2021) or Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
8. EliteBook 1040 G9 or EliteBook 840 G8
9. EliteBook 1040 G9 or EliteBook x360 1040 G8
10. EliteBook 1040 G9 or EliteBook 840 G9

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 1040 G9 and ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский