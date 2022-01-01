You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Dimensions 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches 307.5 x 205 x 17.9 mm

12.11 x 8.07 x 0.7 inches Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~77.3% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gold Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2021) 1000 nits EliteBook x360 830 G8 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 53 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2021) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS EliteBook x360 830 G8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.