HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ENVY 13

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
VS
HP ENVY 13
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver, Gold
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +12%
1473
ENVY 13
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +27%
2530
ENVY 13
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

