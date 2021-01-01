HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ENVY 13
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +12%
1473
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4720
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +2%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +27%
2530
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
