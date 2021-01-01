Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2021) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs ENVY 14 (2021)

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU -
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.4 vs 108.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63.3 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2021)
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 306.5 mm (12.07 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 194.5 mm (7.66 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 16.5 mm (0.65 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~81%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

