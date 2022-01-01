Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2022) or Spin 3 (SP313-51N) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

54 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 66 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2022)
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~76.5%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1551:1 1252:1
sRGB color space 98.1% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 69.1% 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.6% 78.7%
Response time 46 ms 44 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 13 (2022) +33%
400 nits
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 327 gramm 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2022) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.9 dB 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
