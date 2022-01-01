HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (99.3 vs 109.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
|300 x 235 x 14.9 mm
11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
|705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~77%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|41 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1551:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.6%
|-
|Response time
|46 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|327 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2022) +20%
1512
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2022) +52%
6704
4419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1325
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2022) +14%
5524
4831
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
