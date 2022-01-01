Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 13 (2022) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 66 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 13 (2022)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 41 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1551:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 98.1% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 69.1% 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 67.6% 98.6%
Response time 46 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 327 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ENVY x360 13 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.9 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs Spectre x360 13 (2022)
3. ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs XPS 13 9315
4. ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)
5. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs XPS 13 9310
8. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
9. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский