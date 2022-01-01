You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (99.3 vs 112.4 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~78.4% Side bezels 5.9 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver Silver, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41 dB 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 170 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1551:1 5486:1 sRGB color space 98.1% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 69.1% 94.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.6% 99.4% Response time 46 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2022) 400 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 327 gramm 480 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1057 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +206% 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.9 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

