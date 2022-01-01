You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 66 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 66 against 54 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (99.3 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm

11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.6% Side bezels 5.9 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Green Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41 dB 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1551:1 1142:1 sRGB color space 98.1% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile 69.1% 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 67.6% 68.8% Response time 46 ms 28 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 13 (2022) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 327 gramm 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ENVY x360 13 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.9 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

