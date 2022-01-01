HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (99.3 vs 139.3 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 170 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1)
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|Dimensions
|298.3 x 214.9 x 16.1 mm
11.74 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
|356.78 x 251.88 x 15.90-18.41 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.63-0.72 inches
|Area
|641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|5.9 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41 dB
|39.67 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1551:1
|891:1
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|95.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.1%
|69.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|67.6%
|67%
|Response time
|46 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|327 gramm
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1446
1579
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2022) +11%
6486
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1325
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5524
6322
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.9 dB
|39.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
